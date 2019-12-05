Baltimore Police are investigating the actions of officers who forcefully arrested a young man Monday in an encounter captured on video.
Spokesman Matt Jablow said the department is investigating circumstances that led to the man’s arrest and whether the officers complied with procedures.
Officers arrested the man in South Baltimore, Jablow said. He declined to provide more information.
City Council President Brandon Scott took to Twitter on Thursday to draw attention to the video. Scott wrote online that he immediately alerted Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.
“I will be personally following up with him as more details come to light,” Scott wrote.
Scott did not immediately return a message. The two officers have not been identified.
The video clip of 45 seconds shows them on top of a young man on the pavement. One officer has his arm wrapped around the man’s neck.
“Put your hands behind your back. Put your hands behind your back,” one officer shouts. “Stop fighting!”
“You’re choking me!" the person on the ground says. “You’re choking me!”
“You’re fighting. Stop!” the officer says.
Harrison unveiled a new use-of-force policy last month to emphasize de-escalation tactics.