Man wanted in connection with Baltimore MTA driver’s killing arrested in South Carolina, records show

A Baltimore man wanted in the killing of an Maryland Transit Administration driver in January has been arrested in South Carolina after a months-long manhunt.
Marquis Poteat, 33, is being held in Florence County, South Carolina, and will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Frankye Duckett, 49, who drove a shuttle for the MTA’s MobilityLink Program, which serves disabled residents, police said.
Baltimore Police said the department’s warrant apprehension detectives, U.S. Marshals and Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Poteat in Florence. He is being held in a Florence County jail until he is extradited back to Baltimore, expected to happen later this month.
The family of Duckett did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Baltimore Police previously identified Poteat as a suspect in the fatal January 29 shooting early on. Police have also charged and arrested another man, Ernest Ford, in Duckett’s killing. Ford was taken into custody in January.
Police said Duckett was shot in the 4400 block of Moravia Road. Poteat was captured on surveillance footage firing a gun through the window, as Duckett tried to go to the back of the bus for safety, according to charging documents in the case.
According to Duckett’s sister at the time of the shooting, Duckett had just walked his last customer to the door, and an altercation was about to happen, he told her over a phone call. He never called her back.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at the time that the shooting “a cowardly act, and it was absolutely senseless,” and asked for the public’s help in locating Poteat.
On Tuesday, Harrison, in a statement, thanked the officers for their work, and said Poteat “senselessly” took Duckett’s life.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also thanked the officer’s for their work.
“I am thankful for the diligent work of Baltimore Police Department in apprehending a suspect in the callous murder of MTA Mobility Bus Driver Frankye Duckett,” Scott said in a statement. “This widespread effort between the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office reflects the all-hands-on-deck approach that is required to tackle violent crime and bring justice to grieving families.”