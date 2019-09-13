Appeals court orders feds to halt review, hand over emails of Baltimore lawyers under investigation

Federal appeals court judges have ordered U.S. prosecutors to stop a review of tens of thousands of emails from prominent Baltimore defense attorneys Ken Ravenell and Joshua Treem and turn the records over to the courts.
The order from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond halts the review of emails by federal agents working in Greenbelt as part of an investigation into the two attorneys. The agents have already filtered through a majority of the more than 50,000 emails, Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines told the appeals court Tuesday.
Now, the rest of the work falls to a magistrate judge.
The order comes as a victory for Treem’s law firm of Brown, Goldstein & Levy. An attorney for the firm had argued that federal prosecutors exceeded their authority by seizing all of Treem’s emails and by assigning federal agents to filter through the records. Such work trampled on protections that safeguard communication between a lawyer and his clients, James P. Ulwick, an attorney for the firm, told the court.
Of the more than 50,000 emails seized from Treem, only 116 came from Ravenell, Ulwick said.
Tens of thousands of the rest pertained to other clients, and Treem’s firm had asked the courts to stop the review to protect their privacy.
“We are pleased that the Court agreed with us that the US Attorney’s proposed method of review of those documents was wrong and needed to be stopped,” Ulwick wrote in an email Friday to The Sun. “The Law Firm looks forward to working with the Court to expedite the return of its documents, and we greatly appreciate the speed with which the Court of Appeals stepped in to protect Law Firm and its clients.”
The judges handed down their order in two days.
“Clearly, we will abide by the decision,” said Marcia Murphy, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorneys Office in Baltimore.
Both she and Ulwick declined to discuss the matter further.
The decision came Thursday and it orders a magistrate judge to seize all the emails, filter out those that don’t relate to Ravenell and return the rest to Brown, Goldstein & Levy. Further, the prosecutors must hand over all their own work materials from the review so far.
Federal prosecutors have closely guarded their reasons for investigating Treem and Ravenell. The case remains sealed from the public. In the few court records available, prosecutors wrote that Ravenell was under investigation for helping drug dealers, money laundering and obstruction crimes. They wrote that an investigation into Ravenell had been obstructed by Treem.
Neither man has been charged with a crime, nor have they returned messages about the case. In June, federal agents raided the offices of Treem and Ravenell and seized the emails.