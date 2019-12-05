A Baltimore man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was convicted of killing a man at the Douglass Homes housing complex in Southeast Baltimore in 2013.
The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release that Antwon Johnson, 28, of Baltimore, received the maximum penalty after he was convicted of second-degree murder and two weapons offenses in October in relation to the shooting death of Anthony Levar Joyner.
Prosecutors said Joyner was visiting a friend at the housing complex on his birthday Dec. 15, 2013, when Johnson approached and shot Joyner as did his accomplice, Anthony Johnson.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Joyner was shot four times by two different firearms and the State’s Attorney’s Office wrote that witnesses identified Antwon Johnson as the first shooter and Anthony Johnson as the second.
Anthony Johnson was acquitted of murder charges at trial, but is serving a 683-year prison sentence for other offenses, the State’s Attorney’s Office wrote.
As for Antwon Johnson, the office wrote the witnesses in the case were “a major reason as to why this notorious menace is no longer a danger to the community and our city at large.” The office wrote that Johnson had previously been acquitted of another murder two years ago.