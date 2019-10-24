A Baltimore man faces up to 55 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder and two weapons offenses in connection with the shooting death of a man on his birthday in December 2013.
The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release that Antwon Johnson, 28, of Baltimore was convicted on the charges this week. Prosecutors said he shot and killed Anthony Levar Joyner on his birthday while Joyner was visiting a friend in the Douglass Homes housing projects.
Joyner was visiting his friend at the housing complex on his birthday, Dec. 15, 2013, when Johnson approached Joyner and shot him, the office wrote.
“As [Johnson] open fire on the victim, his accomplice — Anthony Johnson — then also approached the victim and shot him several more times before both shooters fled the scene,” the office wrote.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Joyner was shot four times by two different firearms and the State’s Attorney’s Office wrote that witnesses identified Antwon Johnson as the first shooter and Anthony Johnson as the second shooter.
“This is a terrible tragedy and a brutal execution, and my heart goes out to Mr. Joyner’s family. I commend the residents that came forward in this case in pursuit of justice for the victim and for their community. It was their participation and cooperation with law enforcement that helped secure this conviction.” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said.
It was not immediately clear whether Anthony Johnson has been convicted or is still facing charges.