Baltimore man pleads guilty to fatally shooting a 16-year-old on Edmondson Village basketball court in 2018

A Baltimore man has admitted to fatally shooting a 16-year-old on the basketball court of a Southwest Baltimore rec center more than two years ago in retaliation for a robbery.
Justin Antoine, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a cocaine charge, as well as discharging a firearm resulting in death in relation to a drug-trafficking crime. The latter count relates to the May 8, 2018, fatal shooting of Jordan Deshields.
Antoine could have faced a maximum penalty of life in prison, but his plea agreement calls for him to receive 20 to 25 years.
According to his plea agreement, Antoine admitted that he sold cocaine and heroin in the Edmondson Village area. On “several occasions” in early 2018, Antoine was robbed, with drugs, cash and a cellphone taken from him, according to the agreement.
Federal prosecutors say Antoine believed Deshields, a student at the New Era Academy in Cherry Hill, was among those who had robbed him, and shot him twice in the head at the Mary Rodman Recreation Center. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew DellaBetta previously said the shooting was “essentially an execution.”
Months later, in November 2018, a friend of Deshields opened fire on Antoine, who fired back, striking a bystander, according to a federal indictment. .
Antoine and 16 others were charged in July 2019, and federal prosecutors have since brought additional cases centered on the Edmondson Village neighborhood and adjoining Allendale neighborhood.
“Federal, state and local law enforcement are working together to target members of violent drug gangs operating in Baltimore City,” U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said in a statement. “Justin Antoine’s activities demonstrate how this drug trafficking organization brought danger to our community through the deadly combination of guns and drugs. Now Justin Antoine likely faces 20 years in federal prison, where there is no parole — ever.”
Prosecutors have previously said that Antoine’s crew was run by Adam “Fats” Martin and Calvin Claxton. Claxton pleaded guilty to a drug charge last month and has yet to be sentenced; Martin’s case is pending.
Nine others charged in the indictment have pleaded guilty, with at least one additional defendant scheduled to plead guilty.
Prosecutors have said Antoine peddled drugs from his work at a Subway sandwich shop on The Block, Baltimore’s red-light district one block south of City Hall and next to city police headquarters.
In December 2018, they said, the FBI conducted a controlled drug purchase from Antoine that was audio- and video-recorded, using a confidential informant. During the drug purchase, Antoine viewed a Baltimore City Police Department flyer asking for information about the murder of Deshields, and Antoine admitted he shot and killed Deshields.
In September, Hur and other top law enforcement officials announced the indictment of 16 people allegedly associated with the N.F. L. gang — which stands for Normandy, Franklin and Loudon streets — at the Mary Rodman rec center. In that case, prosecutors have charged members of the gang with killing a federal witness and an innocent bystander, as well as taking on contract killings.
Weeks later, 10 alleged members of the Baccwest Eight Trey Gangster Crips who operated in the area of North Hilton and West Baltimore streets, just south of Edmondson Village, were charged with violence, drug dealing and witness intimidation.