Man in medical crisis takes Baltimore ambulance to drive himself to hospital, police say

A 38-year-old man experiencing a medical crisis tried to drive himself to a hospital in a Baltimore City Fire Department ambulance from Cherry Hill early Monday, police said.
The man, whose name was not released, took the ambulance, which had been left running in the 900 block of Seagull Ave., where medics had been called about 1:22 a.m., police said.
Police pulled him over at Potee and Hanover streets, near MedStar Harbor Hospital, where he told them he had been having a heart attack and took the ambulance to drive himself to the hospital, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital on an emergency petition, which allows someone experiencing a crisis to be taken to a hospital for rapid evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was not damaged.