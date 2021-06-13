xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore police investigating overnight shooting in Fells Point that damaged multiple vehicles

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 13, 2021 3:21 PM

Baltimore police on Sunday said detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in Fells Point overnight that left one person with a laceration injury and damaged several cars in the neighborhood.

According to the department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Aliceanna St. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found multiple vehicles that had been damaged by bullets.

Advertisement

Police said one of the vehicles was occupied and a person inside was taken to a hospital after suffering a head injury. The department said a scan at the hospital revealed the person was not shot but had suffered a laceration injury during the gunfire.

No one else was reported injured during the incident, and police did not identify a suspect.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The shooting comes the weekend after more than 30 business and restaurant owners in Fells Point sent a letter to Baltimore officials saying they wouldn’t pay city taxes until leaders address issues of crime, trash and a “culture of lawlessness.”

As city leaders jump to address Fells Point complaints, some Baltimore residents say their communities aren’t getting the same treatment »

Last week, three people were shot in two separate incidents in the neighborhood, which has become a popular destination for people looking to experience the city’s nightlife offerings.

Mayor Brandon Scott convened a town hall where the police department promised it would station more officers in the area and start enforcing laws, such as open container violations, that have long been ignored.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement