Police investigating alleged assault after man hit in the head with a brick in South Baltimore

Police are investigating an incident captured in a video that went viral on social media, showing a man getting hit in the back of the head with a brick in South Baltimore.
On Sunday around 6:40 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Hamburg St. in the Sharp-Leadenhall neighborhood for report of an assault, along with a backup unit. When officers arrived, there was not a victim on the scene, police said. Medics who also canvassed the scene did not locate a victim, according to an incident report.
Officers later observed a “pool of blood” on a sidewalk nearby the area, according to the incident report.
A witness, who refused to give their name or address, told police that the incident stemmed from a “loud argument” between two men, according to the report. One man began to walk away and then the other man picked up two bricks and struck him in the back of the head, the witness said, and then ran away traveling northbound by foot towards the Sharp Leadenhall apartments, according to the incident report.
A video of the confrontation surfaced on social media and spread widely. The video matches the details given in the incident report that was filed.
The alleged victim was never located and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police.