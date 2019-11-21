Pugh’s sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 27. A judge will ultimately decide her sentence. The maximum sentence for the charges she pleaded guilty to is 35 years in prison, but the sentencing guidelines agreed to by prosecutors and Pugh’s attorneys put the suggested sentence in the range of five years in prison. The judge could sentence Pugh to no time or the maximum. There are many factors at play, including how Pugh comports herself in the interim.