A truck driver told Baltimore Police his tire was shot in a road rage incident in the city Tuesday.
Police were called at 12:04 p.m. to Interstate 83 south, near the Northern Parkway exit, where a box truck driver said his tire was shot.
The driver told police his tire was shot in an apparent “road rage incident” near a Dunkin Donuts restaurant on Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore, said police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy.
She said the box truck driver cut off a silver pickup truck, prompting the driver to fire. Fennoy said police have not yet identified the driver of the silver pickup.