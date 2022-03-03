70-year-old woman shot to death in Northwest Baltimore, police say

A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Patrol officers with the Baltimore Police Department’s Northwest District station got a call around 10 a.m. asking them to do a well-being check in the 5000 block of Queensberry Ave., police said.

At the address, police said, the officers found a 70-year-old woman who was unresponsive and had gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives have begun investigating and police said the investigators ask anyone with information to call them 410-396-2012.

Those who know something but who wish to remain anonymous can do so by leaving a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, police said.

This article will be updated.