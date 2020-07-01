xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore Police officers shoot man after responding to behavioral crisis; man in critical condition

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 01, 2020 6:40 AM
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, right, and other department officials respond to the site of a shooting where officers fired on a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them in the basement of a home in 5800 Falkirk Road.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, right, and other department officials respond to the site of a shooting where officers fired on a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them in the basement of a home in 5800 Falkirk Road. (Jerry Jackson)

Two Baltimore Police officers responding to a behavioral crisis shot a man after he reportedly pulled a gun on them, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

The man was last listed in critical condition, officials said.

Advertisement

The police were called by the man’s relative who owns the home in the 5800 block of Falkirk Road where the shooting occurred. The relative led the officers to the man and around 3:25 a.m., police say, the man pulled a gun on them, which triggered the shooting.

Neither officer was injured.
Advertisement

The police commissioner said he did not know how many rounds were fired but said the man was struck “multiple times.” Harrison said when officers searched the man, they found a second gun.

Officials have not yet seen the body camera footage.

This story will be updated.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement