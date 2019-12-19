A 50-year-old woman died of multiple gunshot wounds in Baltimore’s Woodbourne Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.
Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers responded to a call at 9:35 a.m. to check on a person’s well-being in the area of the 1200 block of E. Belvedere Ave.
Upon arriving, officers found a 50-year-old woman unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police wrote. The department has identified neither the victim nor a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.