Baltimore marks 300th homicide of 2022

For the eighth year in a row, Baltimore has reached 300 homicides.

The city reached the grim milestone Saturday when a 34-year-old was shot just before 10:30 p.m. in South Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood. He later died at a local hospital. The city’s homicide rate tracks similarly to last year’s — the city also surpassed 300 homicides exactly one year and a day ago.

Advertisement

The overwhelming majority of this year’s homicides were Black men who were shot, according to data compiled by The Baltimore Sun. These fatal shootings were concentrated in the city’s Eastern, Northwestern, Northeastern, Southern, Southwest and Western police districts.

Advertisement

Anti-violence efforts in the city have been ongoing.

In September, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement said it would expand services to gunshot victims during their hospital stays and would consolidate operation of the city’s Safe Streets program, which employs and trains “violence interrupters.”

The number of non-fatal shootings in the city is similar to last year’s, too. On Friday morning, the city had a total of 633 non-fatal shootings, just one fewer than what the city had last year at this time, according to police.

More than one in eight victims of gun violence taken to hospitals in Baltimore and surrounding counties involved children aged 10 to 19, an analysis of five years of hospital data by The Baltimore Sun found.

Advertisement

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. >

[ Baltimore homicide tracker ]

Homicides in Baltimore

2022 (to date): 300

2021: 338

2020: 335

Advertisement

2019: 348