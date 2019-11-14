Four young children are counted among this year’s victims, including one infant, 2-month old Elsie Cottman, who died in May, allegedly at the hand of her father. Also in May, Caleb Carter, 7, died in Baltimore County from injuries stemming back to a 2012 case, when his parents were arrested and charged with child abuse in the city, according to the medical examiner. City detectives re-classified the toddler’s death as a homicide in October. A 2-year-old boy, Trevor Graham, died of blunt force trauma in January; a family friend has been charged and is awaiting trial. Malachi Lawson, 4, was found dead in a Baltimore dumpster with untreated burns in early August. His mother and her wife were arrested and charged. The little boy is remembered for having an infectious smile and an affinity for “Paw Patrol.”