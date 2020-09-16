xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in East Baltimore Wednesday morning, police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 16, 2020 12:19 PM

Baltimore police are investigating the accidental, self-inflicted shooting of a 3-year-old boy, a spokesman said Wednesday.

At 9:23 a.m., police received a call for a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of E. Monument St. in East Baltimore. Officers learned that the victim was a boy who was shot in the hand, according to police spokesperson detective Jeremy Silbert.

Advertisement

Investigators believe the boy was inside of a home when he accidentally shot himself, according to police. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement