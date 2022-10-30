Three Baltimore Police officers injured after a gun discharged during traffic stop

Baltimore Police arrested a person early Saturday morning after a gun was discharged during a struggle with officers in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said a sergeant injured his back, neck and arm, and two officers sustained scrapes to their hands, legs and knees after struggling with a person they identified as a suspect at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and West Garrison Avenue in Central Park Heights. The sergeant pulled the person over to conduct a traffic stop at 2 a.m. and saw a firearm, police said. The sergeant tried to take the person into custody when “a brief struggle ensued and the suspect’s firearm discharged,” according to police.

The person then fled on foot but was apprehended and arrested, police said. The person was not injured. The injured officers were released from the hospital by Sunday morning.

Police did not identify the person or their charges or say who fired the gun, stating that the incident is “an open and active investigation.”