A 22-year-old man was shot in the back in Northwest Baltimore Monday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the Central Park Heights neighborhood at 11 a.m. for a shooting, police said. When Northwestern district officers arrived at the 5000 block of Queensberry Ave., authorities said they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back.
Police said the man was taken to an area hospital but did not specify his condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.