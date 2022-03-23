Man wounded in Broadway East attack Thursday dies; Baltimore police launch homicide investigation

A man who was seriously wounded in an attack in Baltimore’s Broadway East neighborhood on Thursday has died, and city police have launched a homicide investigation.

Officers got a call about an aggravated assault around 6:41 a.m. Thursday and went to the 1800 block of N. Rutland Avenue, police said Wednesday.

That’s where they found Dominic Kennedy, 33, who had what police described as “severe head and facial wounds.”

Medics, who were treating Kennedy when officer arrived, took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said.

Police said Kennedy was in critical condition until he died Tuesday. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the deadly attack can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, police said.

If someone knows something but wishes to remain anonymous, they can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.