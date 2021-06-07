xml:space="preserve">
Charges upgraded to hate crime against Baltimore man accused of ‘rampage’ of Asian-American owned liquor stores

Baltimore Sun
Jun 07, 2021 12:15 PM
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, along with Mayor Brandon Scott, left, and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, announcing Monday that hate crime charges have been brought against a Baltimore man accused of attacking Asian-American businesses earlier this year.
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, along with Mayor Brandon Scott, left, and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, announcing Monday that hate crime charges have been brought against a Baltimore man accused of attacking Asian-American businesses earlier this year. (Tim Prudente/Baltimore Sun)

Authorities have brought hate crime charges against a Northeast Baltimore man accused of going on a rampage last May at three liquor stores owned by Asian-American families in the city.

Darryl Doles, 49, is accused of attacking one store’s security guard with a piece of lumber, shouting at another store owner “F--- the Chinese,” then bashing two Korean-American women in the head with a cinder block.

When asked why he beat the women, Doles replied, “They need to go back to their country . . . I won’t eat sh--- out of their mother----- stores,” according to the indictment.

A Baltimore grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder in addition to the hate crimes.

The attacks are part of wave of hostility and violence toward Asian-Americans. Asian-American business owners in Maryland have reported being cursed, threatened and accused of causing the coronavirus to come to America.

According to the indictment, surveillance cameras captured Doles pushing his way inside Wonder Land Liquors on Pennsylvania Avenue, wrestling with the 67-year-old woman inside and falling to the ground. He allegedly grabbed her by the hair and hit her three times in her head with the cinder block.

Then he bashed the woman’s 66-year-old sister in her head when she tried to help, according to the indictment. Both women were hospitalized with cuts and bruises. A man who identified himself as one of the women’s sons organized a fundraiser that has raised about $84,000.

Authorities were to announce the additional charges and discuss the case at a news conference Monday morning.

This story will be updated.

