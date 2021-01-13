Former Baltimore City Hall staffer charged with perjury, accused of not reporting payments

A former community liaison for then-City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young has been charged with perjury and accused of accepting payments from community groups without disclosing the money, the state prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday.
Elizabeth “Betsy” Gardner, who worked for the mayor in 2016, faces as much as 10 years in prison if convicted of the one count of perjury. She did not immediately return a message Wednesday evening. Young did not immediately return a message.
State Prosecutor Charlton Howard III announced the charges in a press release on Wednesday.
“Requiring government officials to file truthful and accurate financial disclosure forms ensures transparency and the public’s ability to hold those officials responsible for any potential conflicts of interest,” he said. “Our office will continue to hold accountable any public official who is dishonest on these disclosures.”
In addition to working as a community liaison, Gardner ran for City Council in District 5 four years ago. She willfully omitted money she received from community groups on financial disclosure forms she filed in April 2017, prosecutors wrote in the charging documents.
The documents do not identify the community groups or the amount of money she allegedly omitted.
During her campaign for elected office, Gardner touted her experience in city government, saying she had worked under three administrations and built relationships in city agencies “from the top on down.”