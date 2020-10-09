Two men charged with last month’s shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in NW Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police say they have arrested two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast Baltimore last month,
George Fields, 47, and Joseph Williams, 30, are charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jordan Daniel. They are being held without bail.
Daniel was shot to death around 5 a.m. on Sept. 29 in the 6500 block of Frankford Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Homicide detectives took control of the investigation and identified Fields and Williams as suspects, police said. The department’s Warrant Task Force captured Williams earlier this week inside a convenience store in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue.
A day later Fields was arrested in the 4800 block of Belair Road. Both men were taking to Central Booking and are being held without bail.
Daniel was the second person under the age of 18 to be killed in September, following the fatal shooting of Tyi’quione Jones, a 14-year-old boy who died in the Coldstream Homstead-Montebello neighborhood on Sept. 11.
Also, overnight, a man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore, and police released the identity of other recent homicide victims.
Around 12:41 a.m., Northwest District officers responded to the 6300 block of Greenspring Ave. When they arrived they found the unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body, He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.
Police also identified Shamall Roundheart, 19, who was killed on Tuesday in the 3600 block of Edmondson Ave. near the Allendale and Edmondson Village neighborhood in West Baltimore.
Police also identified Marcus Parks, a 51-year-old man who was working as a MTA bus driver for 20 years who had been fatally shot on Thursday.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison touted the recent arrests on the murder charges, as well as arrests of people in unrelated shooting, as an accomplishment for the department and commended the community for providing information to detectives.
“I am extremely proud of the work that our detectives continue to put into their investigations and holding violent offenders accountable. I am thankful to the many community members that have connected with officers and investigators in providing the vital information needed to close these cases,” Harrison said.