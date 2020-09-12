3 people shot, 1 fatally, overnight in Baltimore

Three people were shot in Baltimore — one fatally — in two separate incidents just after midnight Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
At 12:04 a.m. in the area of Cold Spring Lane at the Jones Falls Expressway, police found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
About half an hour later at the 1700 block of W. North Avenue in the city’s Penn North neighborhood, police found a man and a 30-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment; the man died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.