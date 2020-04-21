Baltimore Police lieutenant suspended amid internal investigation, spokeswoman says

A Baltimore Police lieutenant has been suspended amid an internal investigation, a police department spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Lt. Rosemary Ford, who was assigned to the department’s Southern District, has had her police powers suspended, police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in a brief statement.
She declined to say why the action was taken.
“Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, we can not provide any further comment,” Eldridge said.
Ford was hired in 2003 and earned a $113,000 salary in fiscal year 2019, according to the city’s online salary database. She earned an additional in $26,000 in overtime pay.