Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has asked for a sentence of one year and one day in prison in relation to her guilty plea in the “Healthy Holly” scandal that led to her fall from grace and resignation from office last year, with her attorneys arguing she already has suffered greatly.
“Ms. Pugh has become a tragic figure — an inspiring person dedicated to helping her community who is now a disgraced, unemployed felon, and who has lost everything that she had,” her attorneys wrote in a sentencing memorandum Friday that included some redacted phrases. “We submit that, under the unique circumstances of this case, Ms. Pugh’s immediate acceptance of responsibility, her age and [redacted] and her entire life’s dedication to public service, the Court should impose a sentence of incarceration for one year and one day.
“Such a sentence, coupled with the loss of her entire career, the public dishonor, and serious economic loss that she has and will continue to suffer, would result in a significant punishment for Ms. Pugh’s actions,” her attorneys wrote.
They argue the public will not benefit from Pugh, 69, serving a long sentence. She has no prior criminal record.
Prosecutors asked Thursday for Pugh to be imprisoned for nearly five years. They outlined her long-running efforts to conceal her business dealings, including lying to FBI agents when they raided her home.
“The chronology of events since 2011, comprising Pugh’s seven-year scheme to defraud, multiple years of tax evasion, election fraud, and attempted cover-ups, including brazen lies to the public, clearly establishes the deliberateness with which she pursued financial and political gain without a second thought about how it was harming the public’s trust,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorneys Martin J. Clarke and Leo J. Wise.
“It was not rash behavior," they wrote. "Rather, it was a recurring pattern of well-executed steps that built on each other, becoming more audacious and complex leading up to the mayoral election.”
A U.S. District Court judge is scheduled to sentence Pugh on Feb. 27.
The former Democratic mayor pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy and tax evasion after selling her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books to several companies that do business with the city, and to the University of Maryland Medical System, where she sat on its volunteer board.
Her attorneys say the “collateral consequences” Pugh has lived with since her business dealings were exposed are severe enough to ensure she will not commit further crimes.
“Having spent much of her life serving her Baltimore City community and the State of Maryland in a myriad of ways," they write, "she is now too ashamed to spend any time in the community that she loves.”
Along with the filing, Pugh’s attorneys submitted letters of support for the former mayor from relatives and friends, including some prominent community leaders, such as Morgan State University President David Wilson and former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume.
