Both Abdullah and the sergeant fell to the ground as Simpson began to tell Abdullah to stop resisting, the documents state. The sergeant said he was punched several times in the face and upper torso. While on the ground, according to the document, the officer said he was kicked several times by unknown individuals on the left side of his head. The video of the arrest posted online begins when both men are tussling on the ground, corroborating the account in the charging documents.