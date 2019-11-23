A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back Friday night in East Baltimore, police said.
The victim, who investigators believe was shot in the 700 block of E. 20th St. near Green Mount Cemetery, arrived at an area hospital at about 9:20 p.m., a Baltimore police spokeswoman wrote in an email.
Officers responded to the hospital, where the victim was listed in stable condition. Baltimore police spokeswoman Detective Niki Fennoy wrote in an email Saturday morning that no additional updates about the shooting incident, including the victim’s condition, were available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.