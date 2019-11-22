Baltimore police say they’re investigating a dozen successful or attempted ATM thefts this month, with many following a similar pattern.
Department spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy wrote in an email that 11 of the 12 attempted or successful thefts involved three or four suspects prying their way into the businesses. She said the most recent happened Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m. at a business at 3741 Wabash Ave.
Fennoy wrote that in most cases, “either a white van OR two vehicles have been used with the suspect prying their way into all of the businesses. Small grocery stores and liquor stores appear to be targets of interest."
She wrote that in two of the thefts, “three (3) suspects used what is believed to be a stolen U-Haul pickup truck to carry the ATM away.”
Anyone with information about the thefts can leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.