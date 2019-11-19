Two brothers convicted in September of gunning down a Baltimore man on the street while his son waited inside a home will spend the rest of their lives in prison.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Tuesday that Eric Bowman, 28, was sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison while Steven Bowman, 26, received a sentence of life plus 25 years. The men ambushed and gunned down Randall Finney, 32, as he arrived in the neighborhood to check on his young son.
Earlier on Sept. 30, 2018, police were called to the home in the 4000 block of Balfern Ave. when Steven Bowman got into an altercation with the mother of Finney’s son, the state’s attorney’s office said. Finney headed to the home to make sure his son was safe, prosecutors said.
When Finney arrived, “Steven immediately exited his vehicle, produced a gun, and began shooting at Finney,” prosecutors said in a statement. “Steven’s brother, Eric Bowman — who lived a few houses away — exited his home and walked towards the shooting and also opened fire on Finney.”
Police found eight .40 caliber shells at the scene, and Finney was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
“Both defendants gave their lives away for choosing to take someone else’s, and they will spend the rest of their days paying the consequences of their despicable decisions,” Mosby said.