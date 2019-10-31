A Baltimore Circuit judge convicted Officer Michael O’Sullivan Thursday of perjury for lying about a criminal case and misconduct in office.
O’Sullivan, 44, has been a police officer since 2000 and last worked in North Baltimore. The officer had been suspended without pay since he was indicted on the charges in May.
His current status was not immediately available. Outside the courtroom Thursday, O’Sullivan declined to comment.
He was convicted in a three-day bench trial by Circuit Judge Charles Dorsey.
This article will be updated.