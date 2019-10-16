The plea in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt by the 60-year-old defense attorney from Monkton was a formality, and he and his attorneys have promised a staunch defense. One month ago the U.S. Attorney’s office charged Ravenell with conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering and drug distribution, accusing the veteran lawyer of covering up and aiding the crimes of one high-profile client, a Jamaican marijuana kingpin.