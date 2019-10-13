Fifteen people, including a 2-year-old child, were shot on another violent Saturday in Baltimore. And police are searching for an assailant who fired shots near a police officer after a triple shooting in Park Heights on Saturday night.
The triple shooting took place near the 5000 block of Palmer Ave., about two blocks south of the Pimlico Race Course, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to police.
Officers found two victims; both were taken to area hospitals for gunshot wounds. Because of the severity of one of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene. A third victim arrived at an area hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Police were investigating that shooting when a gunman in a white vehicle fired at least one shot. No one was injured, according to police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert. Silbert did not immediately confirm whether police were the intended target. It was unclear whether the white car was involved in the triple shooting.
Officers are still looking for the vehicle and its occupants.
In total, 15 people were shot Saturday, including a 2-year-old child. Of those shootings, two were fatal.
The boy was shot in the stomach in Baltimore early Saturday morning in what Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called “an act of road rage.” The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which investigates serious gun crimes in the city, offered a $15,000 cash reward.
Four people were shot, one fatally, around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Lexington St., near the Poe Homes. The first victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The second victim, a 23-year-old, is being treated. Two more victims, ages 22 and 18, arrived at local hospitals later.
About an hour earlier, a 32-year-old man was shot at an unknown location in the city. He arrived at an area hospital for treatment.
Just after noon, three people were shot in the 800 block of E. 22nd St., near the city’s Barclay neighborhood. Police think the incident happened inside a house; a SWAT team, Baltimore Police Special Operations Section and hostage negotiation team were called to the location. All three victims arrived at area hospitals and are expected to survive.
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Herring Court in the area of Upper Fells Point. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Earlier Saturday morning, two people were shot in the 800 block of Guilford Ave. near Mount Vernon, including a 28-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, and a man whose age police did not provide. Police say they have no motive for the shootings.