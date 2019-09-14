After being shot in head in East Baltimore, man dies in hospital, police say

A 38-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot in the head in East Baltimore late Friday evening, police said.
An officer near North Avenue and Collington Avenue heard gunshots at about 10:50 p.m. and went to investigate, police said. He found the man in the 1700 block of N. Collington Ave., in the city’s Broadway East neighborhood.
The man was taken to the hospital but died just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
Homicide detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information about the killing to come forward by to calling 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.