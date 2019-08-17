Son of Coppin State baseball coach killed in shooting Thursday night

The son of Coppin State University’s baseball coach was killed in a shooting in Southwest Baltimore, Baltimore police confirmed Friday.
Baltimore Police spokesman Detective Donny Moses said Sherman Reed, 31, was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of W. Patapsco Ave. in the Morrell Park neighborhood.
Police said Reed had been shot in the head. Medics declared him dead at the scene. Moses said police have not yet made any arrests.
Steven Kramer, a spokesman for Coppin State athletics, confirmed Reed is the son of Sherman Reed Sr., Coppin’s baseball coach.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to coach Reed and his family,” Kramer said.
Reed’s father could not be reached for comment Friday. A woman who identified herself as Reed Jr.'s sister said she was not able to talk about her brother Friday because it was too soon after his death. She said however that her brother also enjoyed baseball.
Reed was one of seven people shot in Baltimore Thursday night. Police said a 47-year-old man was killed in the 500 block of N. Clinton St. The department has not yet released his name.