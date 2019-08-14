Baltimore police officer taken to Shock Trauma, woman injured after crash in Central Park Heights neighborhood

A Baltimore police officer was taken to Shock Trauma on Tuesday afternoon after a woman crashed into his vehicle while it was parked in the Central Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore, the department said.
Det. Donny Moses, spokesman for the department, said that around 6:10 p.m., a woman was driving a Jeep “at a high rate of speed” on Park Heights Avenue near Sumter Avenue when she sideswiped another vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
Moses said that after sideswiping the first vehicle, the woman then crashed her Jeep into the back of an unmarked police vehicle parked on the 4500 block of Park Heights Ave.
The force of the crash also caused the vehicle to crash into two other automobiles in the area, Moses said.
An officer in the vehicle at the time of the crash was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma, Moses said, but he did not know the extent of his injuries.
The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash, Moses said.