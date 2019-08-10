Crowdsourcing to solve a crime: Rockeymoore Cummings turns to Twitter for leads on home invasion

Two weeks after U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings said he scared away a home intruder, his wife has taken to Twitter for leads on solving the crime.
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, posted to her 6,000-plus following to ask if anyone could help her identify a symbol on a hat that is the “only distinguishing feature of the man who recently broke into our home. I’m showing it to you to crowdsource the logo. Please let me know if you’ve seen it (or him) before.”
Within a couple of hours, Rockeymoore Cummings had received about 20 re-tweets and a few internet sleuths suggested the symbol — which appears in the grainy photos to be a red horseshoe — to be a “God of War" hat with an “Omega” logo.
On Saturday, police did not immediately release an update on the investigation into the July 27 invasion of the Cummings’ home in the 2000 block of W. Madison Ave.
According to a police report, the intruder fled after the congressman confronted him during the 3:40 a.m. break-in. Cummings and his wife were awakened by their home security system.
Rockeymoore Cummings came downstairs and saw the suspect leaving with a black bicycle, according to the police report. She took pictures of the suspect with her cellphone. It is not clear if those were the images Rockeymoore Cummings included in her Tweet.
The description the couple gave police says the suspect was wearing a black fitted hat with a red upside down 'u' shape on the front. They also said they believe the suspect is in his early 40s; 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, and having a “dark brown skin complexion,” according to the report. He wore a dark T-shirt and khaki shorts and black tennis shoes with white ankle socks.
No property was reported stolen.
President Donald Trump tweeted about the home invasion, saying “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”
Trump had spent days tweeting about Baltimore and Cummings, a Democrat.
The Republican president sent multiple electronic missives about the city, its crime and rats. Trump also complained about federal spending in Baltimore and accused Cummings and other elected officials of not doing enough to address the city’s challenges.