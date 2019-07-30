Baltimore police arrest 15-year old in connection with the brutal beating of a civilian police employee

A 15-year old boy has been charged with robbing and beating a 59-year old civilian police employee, and detectives continue looking for two others connected to a brutal attack caught on video tape, Baltimore police announced Tuesday.
The youth was not named and has been transferred to a juvenile booking facility on charges of first-degree assault and robbery.
The July 24 attack on Albermarle Street sparked outrage in large part because of footage showing the defenseless man being surrounded by three youths who punched him, knocked him down and kicked him until he appeared to go unconscious. The video shows the youth going through the civilian lab technician’s pockets, and police said he was robbed.
Police said Tuesday that community response lead to the arrest. The department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force grabbed the suspect Monday at a convenience store in Columbia, Maryland.
“This arrest was the direct result of the community’s outrage to this crime and the subsequent help that residents provided police," Baltimore Police Major Milton Snead said in a statement. "The floodgates of social media and anonymous tips opened and the information poured in.”
The victim is a Muslim, prompting questions of whether the attack was motivated by hate.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations gathered community advocates from the State’s Attorney’s Office, City Wide Youth Development Group and religious leaders to stand in solidarity with the victim and encourage police to not rule out a hate crime.
Zainab Chaudry, the director of CAIR’s Maryland chapter, also encouraged the public to come forward with any information about the attack.
The investigation of the incident is continuing. Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Robbery Unit, at 410-366-6341. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.