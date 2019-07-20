Three shot, slightly injured during fracas over a Baltimore dice game

A man became angry during a dice game and opened fire in the Northwest District overnight, sending three people to area hospitals with what Baltimore police called “graze wounds.”
Shortly after midnight Saturday police were notified that a 22-year old woman and two 17-year old men had walked into local hospitals for treatment of the gunshot wounds, police said. According to the Baltimore Police Facebook page, the shootings took place in the 3900 block of Maine Avenue. None of the injuries are considered serious.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.