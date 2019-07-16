West Baltimore shooting wounds 13-year old girl

A 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg overnight Monday and two others were injured in a separate shooting incident in Baltimore, police said Tuesday morning.
Police said the 13-year-old girl heard gunshots around 11:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Monroe St. and realized she had been shot in the leg.
A family member transported the girl from the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood to an area hospital where Western district officers were called two and a half hours later for a walk-in shooting.
In a separate incident, Southern district officers were called to the 3800 block of South Hanover St. for a shooting just after 3 a.m.
When police arrived in the Brooklyn neighborhood, officers said they found a 22-year-old man shot in his stomach and another 22-year-old with gunshot wounds on his body.
Both men were transported to an area hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the shootings can call 410-396-2499 or 1-866-7Lockup.