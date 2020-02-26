A 31-year-old man was found guilty Monday of fatally shooting another man in North Baltimore last year.
Anderson Covel Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder, using a handgun during a crime and being a disqualified person in possession of a regulated firearm, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City said in a news release Tuesday. He is set to be sentenced May 5 and faces a maximum term of life plus 35 years.
Attorneys representing Covel did not immediately return calls for comment Wednesday morning.
Prosecutors said that on May 30, 2019, Covel parked his car in the 400 block of E. 21st St. in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood around 6:15 a.m. Video evidence showed him pacing and 54-year-old Donnie Walton walking down the street toward his house, according to prosecutors.
Covel spotted Walton and walked across the street to confront him, prosecutors said. During the argument, Covel pulled out a gun and shot Walton several times before fleeing.
Walton was transported to Shock Trauma where he later died, police said.
Homicide detectives reviewed video footage and saw Covel’s car parked in the same block, authorities said. Covel’s brother was listed on the vehicle’s registration and detectives said the brother positively identified Covel as the man getting out of the car.
Covel was previously convicted of attempted second-degree murder and possession with intent to distribute in 2014, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm when he killed Walton. Online court records show he was sentenced to seven years in prison.
“This case is proof positive that Baltimore City jurors are fed up with the frequent violent crime occurring in their neighborhoods,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in the release. “Our prosecutors will continue to secure convictions and lengthy sentences for those individuals who show no regard for human life.”