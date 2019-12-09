Baltimore Police are investigating an infant’s death as a homicide 10 months after the baby named Syncere Curry was brought to Johns Hopkins in an unresponsive state, the department announced Monday in a news release.
Authorities said Curry, who was 2 months old at the time, was brought to the hospital in November 2018. Doctors told his parents he “had no brain activity,” the release states.
Curry remained hospitalized until he died on Sept. 19 of this year.
On Friday, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner announced Curry “had sustained multiple head injuries which caused the baby’s death.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Curry lived in 1000 block of Webb Court in central Baltimore.