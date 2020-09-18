xml:space="preserve">
19-year-old killed in South Baltimore, police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 18, 2020 7:08 PM

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in South Baltimore Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.

Around 2:51 p.m., Southern District officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Eagle St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma center and pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

