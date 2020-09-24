19-year-old man is shot and killed in Carrollton Ridge, Baltimore Police say

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in South Baltimore on Thursday morning, according to Baltimore Police.
At 11:43 a.m., Southwest District officers were called to the 2200 block of Ramsay St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, according to police.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.