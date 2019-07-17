Indictment: Group of 19 part of conspiracy to sell fentanyl, heroin and other drugs in Maryland

A Baltimore man who spent years in prison after being arrested by a group of corrupt cops - and was freed after the officers were indicted - is behind bars again, charged along with 18 others with being part of a large-scale street gang.
Federal prosecutors charged Ivan Potts along and the others in an indictment unsealed Wednesday. The document indicates that at least some of the accused had been arrested over the past several weeks.
Potts was freed from state prison in March, 2017, after the officer who arrested him on gun charges, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, was indicted by federal prosecutors on a slew of charges related to his corrupt police work. The Baltimore City State’s Attorney dropped all charges against him. At the time Potts insisted he had been framed by the officers and said they planted a gun on him.
Wednesday’s federal indictment claims he was an active participant in the drug operation.
The grand jury also indicted Antonio Johnson, who raps under the name YBG Sosa.
Of the 19 charged in the conspiracy case, three of the defendants — Michael Mercer, Donald McNeill and Robert Jones — are also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. All three men also face various weapons charges.
According to the indictment, Jones was caught in possession of 400 grams or more of fentanyl on or about April 5 while Mercer and McNeill are charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.
The unsealed indictment is the latest large-scale investigation by federal agents into the state’s illegal arms and drugs markets. Members of the group are charged with selling fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and marijuana in the state.
None of the defendants had attorneys listed in federal court records.