Baltimore man charged of fatally shooting 17-year-old D’Asia Garrison

Baltimore Police charged a man with first-degree murder for the death of 17-year-old D’Asia Garrison, who was fatally shot in East Baltimore Jan. 1.

Police said Monday that 26-year-old Andre Bailey, of Baltimore, shot Garrison and a 31-year-old man after a dispute. The shooting occurred around 3:29 a.m. in the 700 block of North Glover Street in the Madison-Eastend neighborhood. Garrison was taken to a hospital, where she died. Her death marked Baltimore’s first homicide of the year.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old man walked into a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police arrested Bailey at a retail store in Harford County on Jan. 20. He is being held at Central Booking in Baltimore on first and second-degree murder and attempted murder charges, along with firearm offenses.

Advertisement

Bailey did not have an attorney listed in online court records Monday.