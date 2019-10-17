Baltimore police say a 16-year-old was shot Wednesday night while in the city’s Broadway East neighborhood.
The department wrote on Facebook that officers were called out to the 1700 block of Rutland Ave. in East Baltimore at 6:59 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, they found a 16-year-old male who’d been shot in the leg and the stomach. Police say he was originally shot while in the 1700 block of E. Lafayette Ave. before he ran to Rutland Avenue, where officers found him.
The teenager was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown. No suspect has been named in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7lockup.
About 1½ hours earlier, at 5:26 p.m., officers from the Southern District responded to a report of a shooting after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.
Police say the 29-year-old man is expected to survive his injuries. Police offered no other details on the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7lockup.