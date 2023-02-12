14-year-old girl shot in leg while playing with gun; two injured in separate overnight violence in Baltimore

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday while playing with a gun with two other young people, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were called around 5:50 a.m. to a house in the 3800 block of Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore’s Herring Run Park neighborhood. There, officers found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to her leg and took her to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

The two unidentified young people fled the scene after the shooting.

A man was shot in Northeast Baltimore early Sunday morning, police said.

A 24-year-old man was walking around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quantril Way in the Armistead Gardens neighborhood when a group of teens tried to rob the man and shot him, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Northeast District detectives ask anyone with information about Sunday’s shootings to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A man was shot and stabbed in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday night, police said.

The 35-year-old was stabbed and shot in his upper body around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was assaulted in the 200 block of East Street in Southeast Baltimore’s Oldtown neighborhood and walked to the 200 block of St. Mathrews Street for help, police said. He was taken to a hospital.

Southeast District detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.