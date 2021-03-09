Boy, 14, charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Northwest Baltimore

Homicide detectives have charged a 14-year-old boy with the fatal shooting last week of a 15-year-old in Northwest Baltimore.
Police identified the suspect as Damonyae Malone, and he was arrested Monday night. He is charged with killing Jaileel Jones, who was shot on March 4 in the 5100 block of Chalgrove Ave. Jaileel was pronounced dead two days later.
Details of the allegations against Malone were not immediately available, nor could relatives or an attorney be reached for comment.
The shooting was one of several involving children last week in Baltimore, with five victims under the age of 17.