Baltimore Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in a February homicide

A 14-year-old boy is charged in a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in Belair-Edison last month, Baltimore Police said.

The department does not name juvenile defendants, and a spokeswoman did not have information about a possible motive in the case.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, in the 3300 block of Kentucky Ave.

Police later identified the victim as Ronald Boone, 21. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died. The Baltimore Sun has been unable to locate Boone’s family for comment.

Boone was one of three men shot that weekend. Police said another man, Gregory Nelson, 42, was killed in a separate shooting later the same day in the 3200 block Belair Road, also in the Belair-Edison neighborhood.

Another man was injured in a shooting on Feb. 6, and had sought treatment at a local hospital, but refused to tell police where he had been shot.